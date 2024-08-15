Manny the Movie Guy
Despicable Me 4
The Minions are back for "Despicable Me 4." Steve Carell returns too as the voice of our former villain turned anti-villain league agent Felonious Gru. Joining Carell for voice work are Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrel, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan. But the big question – is the sequel good?
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
