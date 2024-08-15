Eve Lindley and Charlie Plummer Talk Queer Rodeo Drama “National Anthem”

Let me begin by saying "National Anthem" is an affecting queer love story that bravely goes beyond the rainbow. The premise has Charlie Plummer as Dylan, a young New Mexico construction worker who finds love and sexual awakening when he joins a community of queer ranchers and rodeo performers. Eve Lindley is Sky, one of the performers who helped Dylan come of age. Watch the honest and very grown-up "National Anthem" now out in select theaters.