Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Desert Hot Springs Duplex Fire

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a duplex fire that broke out in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday, destroying several units and displacing four people. The fire, which occurred near Fourth Street and Cielo Place, also resulted in a firefighter being injured. A GoFundMe page has been started by a family member of one of the victims, the Cervantes family, to help with their losses. A link to the fundraiser can be found on the NBC Palm Springs website.