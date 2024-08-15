Firebirds Add Depth in Goal, High School Football Season Kicks Off

With just two months until opening night, the Coachella Valley Firebirds are gearing up for the 2024-2025 season by re-signing goalie Jack LaFontaine. LaFontaine, who shined last year with a 2-0 record and a 2.3 goals-against average in the Valley, returns after leading the Kansas City Mavericks to a Western Conference Championship. Meanwhile, high school football fans are eagerly anticipating the start of Friday Night Lights, with Week Zero set for August 23rd. This season introduces the new Sun Valley League, aiming to balance competition and offer more teams a shot at the CIF postseason.