Friday, June 14th, 2024

Father's Day is approaching, and it's a time to appreciate loved ones, especially fathers. The weekend broadcast includes coverage of the Firebirds' Calder Cup finals game against the Bears, with highlights of key plays and goals by players like John Hayden and Ryan Winterton. There's also a focus on Riverside County Animal Services, with ongoing concerns about overpopulation and lack of progress despite meetings with local officials. The segment ends with community announcements and personal requests from locals.