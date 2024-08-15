Go Inside the Making of Political Conspiracy Drama “Emperor of Ocean Park” from MGM+

Based on Stephen L. Carter’s novel of the same name, "The Emperor of Ocean Park" begins with the death of influential Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker). What follows next is a political family drama full of intrigues and conspiracies. I sat down with the cast of "Emperor of Ocean Park" as well as creator Sherman Payne and director Damian Marcano. "The Emperor of Ocean Park" is now out on MGM+.