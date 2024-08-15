GodCat and DevilCat Speak! “Exploding Kittens” Interview with Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata

I quite enjoyed EXPLODING KITTENS on Netflix based on the popular tabletop card game by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal webcomic, Elan Lee, and Shane Small. The premise is quite simple – both God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats! Hilarity ensues. And it’s also quite uplifting and heartfelt! "Exploding Kittens" is now available to stream on Netflix.