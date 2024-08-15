Hollywood Veteran Actress Gena Rowlands Passes Away at 94

Gena Rowlands, the iconic Hollywood actress known for her powerful performances, passed away yesterday at her home in Indian Wells at the age of 94. Rollins, who had been battling Alzheimer's since 2019, was confirmed deceased by representatives for her son, filmmaker Nick Cassavetes. She earned critical acclaim for her role in "A Woman Under the Influence" (1974), directed by her late husband, John Cassavetes. Rollins was also known for her role in "The Notebook" and received an honorary Academy Award in 2015. Her legacy in independent cinema remains influential.