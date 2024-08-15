Inside the Supernatural Horror Film "Oddity"

I had so much fun talking to Gwilym Lee and Carolyn Bracken for the new paranormal horror film "Oddity." Bracken stars in the dual role of twins Dani and Darcy while Lee is Dani’s husband. Darcy is the blind medium seeking answers in the death of her twin Dani. Written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, "Oddity" won the Audience Award in the Midnighter category at South by Southwest earlier this year.