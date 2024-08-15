June, 19th, 2024

The discussion focuses on Palm Springs' new proactive traffic safety measures, led by Police Chief Andy Mills, aimed at reducing road fatalities and enforcing traffic laws. Key initiatives include issuing tickets for speeding, rolling through stop signs, and drunk driving, along with implementing "buzz stops" for people to arrange rides home. The conversation also touches on electric vehicles, highlighting public skepticism about their practicality and charging infrastructure, with mixed opinions on the transition from gas to electric cars. Lastly, the show provides updates on local community inquiries and sports news, particularly about the Firebirds' recent game.