The Roggin Report
June, 21st, 2024
Susan Duncan from Palm Springs had her car towed for being parked over the allowed 72-hour limit, which she was unaware of. The towing cost her $2200, and she received little sympathy or support from local authorities or the towing company. Legal expert Walter Clark and attorney Brian Harnick discuss the unfairness of the situation and the lack of clear signage. They also touch on HOA issues, where Linda faces a hefty $13,000 assessment increase and is advised to review her HOA documents and regulations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
Palm Springs Towed car 72hour rule 2200 fee Lack of signage HOA assessment Legal advice Walter Clark Brian Harnick
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...