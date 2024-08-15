The Roggin Report
June, 24th, 2024
The Firebirds hockey team is in a tight playoff game against Hershey, currently tied at 4-4 and heading into overtime. In Palm Desert, there’s a controversy over converting atrium condos into three-bedroom rentals, with the city council enforcing safety regulations that could impact property values. Additionally, there are issues with towing practices in Palm Springs, where excessive charges have been reported. The discussion also covers pet safety during hot weather and ensuring pets stay hydrated.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
Firebirds Hershey Hockey playoff Palm Desert Atrium condos Safety regulations Property values Towing charges Palm Springs Pet safety Hydration
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...