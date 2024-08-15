Manny's Olympic Movie Picks!

Olympic-themed movies have a unique charm, capturing the spirit of competition and camaraderie. "Blades of Glory" and "Cool Runnings" both exemplify this, though in very different ways. "Blades of Glory" is a comedy that hilariously explores the world of figure skating through the rivalry-turned-partnership of two disgraced skaters, while "Cool Runnings" offers an inspiring and heartwarming story about the first Jamaican bobsled team competing in the Winter Olympics. Both films blend humor and inspiration, celebrating the underdog triumphs and the often unpredictable path to Olympic glory.