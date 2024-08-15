Monday, 17th, 2024

NBC Palm Springs News won an Emmy for Excellence, and the show featured various local topics and personalities. Rancho Mirage resident Liz Palmer, crowned Miss Senior California, is preparing for the Miss Senior America pageant. Discussions also covered potential new taxes in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, a call for warning labels on social media by the Surgeon General due to adolescent mental health concerns, and a debate on whether social media or other factors are to blame for current teen issues. Additionally, the show highlighted local community needs and requests, such as finding a mobile mechanic and recommendations for deep dish pizza.