Over 60 Animals Rescued from Cabazon Property; Owner Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges

More than 60 animals were rescued from a property in Cabazon yesterday, leading to the arrest of the property owner on felony animal cruelty charges. The investigation began three weeks ago after a tip-off from a county employee about malnourished horses on the property. Riverside County Animal Services discovered animals in poor condition, lacking proper food and water. Despite multiple visits and offers to rehome the animals, the owner declined assistance. The rescued animals are now under veterinary care and recovering well.