A man in Palm Springs has been sentenced to 120 days in custody and two years of probation for brutally beating a German Shepherd to death. The incident occurred on Monday near the intersection of East Barristo Road and South Sunrise Way. Witnesses reported seeing the man, identified as Hare Streep, dragging and kicking the dog, which later died en route to the animal hospital. As part of his probation, Streep is prohibited from owning any animals or pets for the next two years.