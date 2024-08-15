Rare Deep-Sea Oarfish Washes Ashore in Southern California, Sparks Fascination

A group of kayakers and snorkelers in Southern California made an astonishing discovery when they stumbled upon a massive and rare oarfish, a deep-sea creature often linked to sea serpent myths. The 20th oarfish to wash up in California since 1901, the mysterious fish can grow up to 30 feet long and is known in some cultures as the "doomsday fish" due to its association with natural disasters. The oarfish found over the weekend will be studied by researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, where it will be preserved for future research, adding to one of the world's largest collections of deep-sea fish.