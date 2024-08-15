Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks to Manny The Movie Guy About “The Fabulous Four”

This time, she’s co-starring in a film with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullaly called "The Fabulous Four." It’s about a group of friends who travels to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids at a surprise wedding of their friend from college. Drama and hilarity ensue. From director Jocelyn Moorhouse ("Proof," "How to Make An American Quilt," "A Thousand Acres"), "The Fabulous Four" is fun and funny benefitting from its lead cast.