“The Mole” Season 2: The Mole and Winner Speak PLUS Contenders Give Advice to Future Contestants

It was so much fun talking to the real Mole of season 2 with goofy dad, Sean Patrick Bryan, being revealed as the Mole while Boston native Michael O’Brien won the coveted title taking home the $154,000 prize pot. Sean takes us on his journey as the mole while Michael reveals what he would do with the money. I also spoke with Muna, our lovely software engineer, true crime investigator Deanna talked about what she learned from the show, and Hannah, the youngest player in this season’s competition has some advice to give to future contestants.