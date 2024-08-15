Tuesday. June, 18th, 2024

Fire season is anticipated to be severe, prompting urgent preparation. The Calder Cup finals are in game three tonight, with the series tied 1-1. In local news, there's debate over banning cell phones in Coachella Valley schools to address distractions and cyberbullying. Discussions also include a surge in scams targeting older adults, with emphasis on vigilance and awareness. Lastly, insurance companies are withdrawing coverage in California due to rising costs, affecting home and pet insurance. The community is also sharing local recommendations and seeking advice on various needs.