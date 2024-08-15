Manny the Movie Guy
Valley Screening of “Pink Belt” Doc Aims to Stop Violence Against Women
At the center of the John McCrite documentary is Aparna Rajawat, India’s sixteen-time national champion in martial arts, and her mission to make India a safer place for women. McCrite documents her passionate story all the way to her goal of breaking the Guinness Book of World Records for most women trained in a self-defense lesson. Meet Rajawat and McCrite at the film’s special benefit screening on Friday, July 19th at 5 pm at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City. The screening on July 19th will benefit the Museum of Ancient Wonders and its LGBTQ+ world history collection.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 15, 2024
