Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

The discussion revolves around the evolving nature of communication and privacy in the age of social media. Initially, alcohol was a common way to unwind, but now many people turn to social media for relaxation and expression. The conversation highlights that while social media offers a platform for free speech, it also comes with significant risks, such as the potential for negative consequences from posts and a false sense of privacy. Experts discuss how once information is shared online, it is difficult to retract, and privacy settings often fail to protect users. The conversation includes various opinions on the challenges of managing online behavior and the need for awareness about the global reach of social media.