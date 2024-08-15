WHO Declares Africa's Pox Outbreak a Global Health Emergency Again

The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again declared Africa's pox outbreak a global health emergency. Officials report that a deadlier strain of the virus has spread to four previously unaffected African provinces. The disease, formerly known as monkeypox, can be transmitted from infected animals to humans through close contact and presents symptoms such as fever, low energy, and back pain. While pox has been present in Central and West Africa for decades, cases were confirmed in North America and Europe in 2022. This marks the second global public health emergency declaration for the disease in two years, potentially accelerating research, funding, and international health measures.