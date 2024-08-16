CA, US & World
At Least 10 Service Members Injured in Helicopter Training Incident at Naval Air Station Fallon
In Reno, Nevada, at least 10 service members were injured in a training incident at the Naval Air Station Fallon. The incident involved a hard landing of a helicopter. The injured personnel were transported to a hospital via Black Hawk helicopters. Details about the specific circumstances of the incident and the condition of the injured service members are not yet available.
