California Senate Advances Bill to Combat Animal Shelter Overcrowding with Expanded Spay and Neuter Services

California State Senate has advanced Bill SB 1233, proposed by Senator Scott Wilkes, aimed at reducing animal shelter overcrowding. The bill seeks to expand access to low and no-cost spay and neuter services and establish a certification program for high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter procedures at UC Davis and Western University of Health Sciences. The objective is to tackle the issue of unaltered animals and lower euthanasia rates in shelters statewide.