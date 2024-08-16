Cathedral City Completes $730,000 Pavement Repairs in Panorama Neighborhood

Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Hillary hit Cathedral City, the City Council has approved the completion of pavement repairs in the Panorama neighborhood. Street reconstruction, which began the day after the storm, involved $730,000 in repairs to roads damaged by flooding and mud. The project, completed just shy of a year from its start, has significantly improved road conditions, raising ratings from poor to very good. The city plans to continue addressing other areas as part of its five-year plan.