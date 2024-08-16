Clear the Shelters Event Highlights Big Dogs in Need of Homes

This weekend marks the 10th annual Clear the Shelters event at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, where all adoption fees are covered thanks to a generous donor. The shelter has a high number of large dogs in need of homes, with 100 available for adoption, the highest number ever seen. While many people tend to overlook big dogs, they are often sweet and low-energy, making them great companions. The shelter is highlighting dogs like Atlas, Luna, Mr. Big, and Hela, all of whom are vaccinated, neutered, spayed, and microchipped.