Sports
CV Friday Night Lights Kicks Off Next Week: Get Ready to Share the Action!
Get ready for the excitement of Friday Night Lights with Tim O'Brien and the NBC Palm Springs Sports Desk! Join us next week as we cover high school football games across the Coachella Valley. Don't forget to share your game photos and videos using the hashtag #CVFNL for a chance to be featured on our show
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 16, 2024
Friday Night LightsCoachella Valleyhigh school footballNBC Palm SpringsCVFNLTim OBrienlocal sports
