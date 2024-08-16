Escaped Convicted Murderer Ramon Alston Captured After Multi-Day Search

Convicted murderer Ramon Alston, who escaped custody on Tuesday from Hillsborough hospital where he was attending a medical appointment, has been captured after a multi-day search. He was found early this morning at a hotel in Cannas, North Carolina, over 100 miles from the escape location. Allston, serving a life sentence for the 2015 murder of one-year-old Malia Williams, now faces additional charges for felony escape. A female acquaintance has also been arrested for aiding and abetting him.