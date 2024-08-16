Five Charged in Matthew Perry's Death, Including Two Doctors, for Supplying Lethal Ketamine

Five people, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, who died in October at age 54 from acute ketamine effects and drowning. Federal investigators revealed a network of individuals motivated by greed, who allegedly supplied Perry with lethal doses of ketamine. Perry, who struggled with depression and addiction, turned to these individuals after clinic doctors refused to increase his dosage. The charges include Doctor Salvador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha, the so-called "Ketamine Queen of North Hollywood," among others. The indictment details how the defendants supplied Perry with numerous vials of ketamine, charging him around $60,000. The high levels of ketamine found in Perry's body were equivalent to those used in general anesthesia. Authorities have vowed to hold accountable those responsible for such dangerous drug dealings.