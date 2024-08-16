Four Arrested in Death of Actor Johnny Wactor Family Calls for Harsher Penalties

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested four men in connection with the tragic death of actor Johnny Wactor, who was killed while trying to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from his car. On Thursday, three men were booked on suspicion of murder, and a fourth, a 22-year-old, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory. Johnny's mother expressed relief over the arrests but voiced strong feelings about the justice system, wishing for harsher penalties. The family and friends have also called on city leaders to improve public safety in Los Angeles.