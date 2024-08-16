Entertainment Report
Jordan Chiles Speaks Out After Losing Olympic Bronze Medal Due to Administrative Error
Gymnast Jordan Chiles has publicly expressed her disappointment and frustration after being asked to return her bronze medal, a decision she calls unjust. The National Olympic Committee requested the return of the medal following a court ruling that her coach's request for a score review was submitted too late. The bronze medal has now been awarded to Romanian gymnast Anna Barbosu. Childs is the first gymnast in history to lose an Olympic medal due to an administrative error.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 16, 2024
