New Clubhouse Construction Begins at The Lights Golf Course in Indio

Construction of a new 4,500 square foot clubhouse at The Lights golf course in Indio has begun. Announced by the city of Indio, the new facility will replace the old clubhouse, which was demolished earlier this summer. The Lights is the only night-lit golf course in the Coachella Valley. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed by next spring, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. For more details, visit IndioGolf.com.