Palm Springs Police Seek Two Escapees After Daylight Burglary on Guadalupe Road
The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a daytime burglary on Guadalupe Road. The incident occurred around noon, when the homeowner noticed the thieves through surveillance cameras and alerted the police. Officers managed to arrest two suspects at the scene, but two others escaped. The police are seeking information from the public to assist in the investigation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 16, 2024
