Romanian Gymnast Anna Barbosu Receives Bronze Medal After Controversy with U.S. Gymnast Jordan Chiles

Romanian gymnast Anna Barbosu received her bronze medal today at an official ceremony held by the Olympic Sports Association in Romania. This follows a recent dispute triggered by U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. The controversy arose over the timing of Chiles' team's challenge to her score and whether they missed the official deadline. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that Chiles must return her bronze medal, confirming Barbosu as the rightful recipient.