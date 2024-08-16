Slightly Above Normal Temperatures with Clear Skies Across the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley experienced clear skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal, hitting 112°F in Palm Springs yesterday. Today's forecast continues this trend, with highs ranging from 109°F to 113°F under mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift from the southeast this morning to onshore breezes by sunset. While the weekend may bring some mountain clouds, temperatures will remain close to normal. Looking ahead, there's a chance of sprinkles on Wednesday as mid-level moisture moves in, lowering temperatures slightly but increasing humidity.