Washington Woman Links Drug Dealer in Matthew Perry's Death to Her Brother's 2019 Overdose

A Washington woman, Kimberly, has revealed that the same drug dealer accused of supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry also sold the drug to her brother, Cody McCleary, who died from ketamine use in 2019. After retrieving her brother's phone from police, Kimberly discovered text messages involving the so-called "Ketamine Queen," who is now charged in connection with Perry's death. Out of the five people charged, three have reached plea agreements, but the Ketamine Queen and a physician have not yet resolved their cases.