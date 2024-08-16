Yucca Valley looking to build off of historic 2023 season

The 2024 Yucca Valley Trojans are ready to turn the page and get back to where it all ended last season. Following a heartbreaking overtime loss in the CIF state final last season, Trojans head coach Jeremy Johnson knows his team has what it takes to get back. It starts with quarterback Michael Ramos Jr. The senior will enter his fourth season starting behind center for the Trojans. Ramos Jr. looks noticeably leaner with more muscle, something he made sure to point out. The taste of defeat in the biggest game of his career will fuel him and his teammates for the 2024 season. The Trojans will head to Redlands High School on Saturday, August 24 and take on Arrowhead Christian. Yucca Valley will host Rancho Christian of Temecula the following Friday, August 30, for their home opener.