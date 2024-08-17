Bee Swarm Attack in Arua Valley Leaves Two Hospitalized, One Horse Dead

A large swarm of bees attacked a group of people and their horses in Arua Valley last week, leading to two people being hospitalized and the death of one horse. The Riverside County Fire Department reported on Instagram that the attack occurred on August 9th near 52nd Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found two people with moderate to severe injuries and four horses. The injured were transported to a hospital, while a private veterinarian treated the horses on-site. Sadly, one horse died at the scene.