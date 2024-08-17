Entertainment Report
Local Performing Arts Group "Green Room Theatre Company" is Holding Auditions This Weekend.
Local performing arts group "Green Room Theatre Company" is holding auditions this weekend for its upcoming 2024/2025 season The company recently concluded its past season with seven sold-out performances of "Displacement: Stories From Section 14." The auditions are being held this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. At Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in downtown Indio. Callbacks will be held on the following Sunday, August 18th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 17, 2024
TheatreEntertainmentLocalIndio
