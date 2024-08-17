Local performing arts group "Green Room Theatre Company" is holding auditions this weekend for its upcoming 2024/2025 season The company recently concluded its past season with seven sold-out performances of "Displacement: Stories From Section 14." The auditions are being held this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. At Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in downtown Indio. Callbacks will be held on the following Sunday, August 18th.