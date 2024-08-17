Misinformation Concerns Raised in Florida Amid Early Voting for Primaries

Thousands of voters in Florida have already cast their ballots for next week's primaries, but a circulating text message is raising concerns. The message falsely claims that poll workers are marking ballots to disqualify voters. Election Supervisor Bender has dismissed these claims as misinformation, stating that no such practices occur. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about election integrity and the influence of foreign entities like Iran, which has been suspected of trying to disrupt U.S. elections.