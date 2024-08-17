Local & Community
Splash House Weekend Two in Full Swing in Palm Springs
Weekend two of Splash House is happening now and will continue until Sunday across multiple hotels in Palm Springs, including the Renaissance Palm Springs, Margaritaville Resort, and The Saguaro. Headliners across the two weekends include Gorgon City, Green Velvet, AC Slater, Chris Lorenzo, and more. Unfortunately, pool passes are already sold out.
August 17, 2024
