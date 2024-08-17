Local & Community
THE BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC'S INPUT
The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public's input on a proposed broadband communications site. If approved BLM says it would improve telecommunication and broadband connections for Morongo and Yucca Valley communities. The site is located near Vista Grande Drive in Morongo Valley An in-person meeting with virtual access will be held on Thursday, September 5th but public comment can also be submitted online until September 16th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 17, 2024
