Chicago Prepares for Democratic National Convention with Heightened Security Measures

In anticipation of the Democratic National Convention, Chicago is implementing heightened security measures, including the installation of protective fencing around key buildings like the Dirksen Federal Building and the Picasso at Daley Plaza. Several businesses in the Loop have also boarded up their windows. City and state officials are preparing for potential unrest, with designated protest zones at Union Park and Park 578 to accommodate thousands of expected demonstrators. A recent agreement between activist groups and the city will allow for a massive rally at Union Park, complete with a stage and sound system. Mayor Brandon Johnson emphasized the importance of balancing safety with the protection of First Amendment rights.