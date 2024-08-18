Federal Judge Halts Launch of Venue Sports Following Fubo's Injunction Request

The launch of Venue Sports, a new streaming service backed by Warner Brothers Discovery, Disney, and Fox Corporation, has been temporarily halted by a federal judge. This decision follows a request for a preliminary injunction by Fubo, which argues that Venue Sports would unfairly edge out competitors by monopolizing media rights. In response, the companies behind Venue Sports have released a joint statement expressing their intention to appeal the ruling. The legal battle highlights the intense competition and high stakes in the streaming service market.