Find Food Bank Seeks Volunteers to Help Combat Hunger in Coachella Valley

Rachel Anderson, Development and Communications Manager for Find Food Bank, emphasizes the crucial role volunteers play in their mission to end hunger in Coachella Valley. The organization not only provides food assistance but also offers workforce development and community outreach programs. Serving approximately 125,000 people monthly through 175 distribution sites, Find Food Bank distributes 28.6 million pounds of food annually, including 7.4 million pounds of produce. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, with no minimum or maximum hours required. Those unable to volunteer can support the cause financially, with $25 providing 100 meals for a family in need. For more information on how to get involved, visit the Find Food Bank website at https://findfoodbank.org/