Notre Dame Suspends Men's Swimming Program Over Gambling Violations

Notre Dame University has suspended its men's swimming program for at least a year after uncovering violations of NCAA gambling rules. While the university has not disclosed specific details, Sports Illustrated journalist Pat Forde reported that team members placed bets on their own performances. The majority of the returning team is believed to have been involved in the wagering. Notre Dame officials have expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging that swimmers who did not participate in the gambling are unfairly missing out on a year of competition. This suspension underscores the serious consequences of violating sports integrity rules.