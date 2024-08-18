Trump to Counter DNC with Battleground State Tour Focused on Key Policy Issues

While the Democratic National Convention unfolds in Chicago next week, former President Donald Trump will embark on a tour of several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and North Carolina. According to sources, Trump's campaign is organizing a series of "messaging events" that will focus on specific policy issues such as the economy, crime, and immigration. The tour begins on Monday in Pennsylvania, where Trump is expected to discuss economic policies, coinciding with the start of the DNC. These smaller, targeted events aim to highlight Trump's stances on critical issues as he engages with voters in these pivotal states.