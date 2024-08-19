11a.m Weather Forecast

Today, the Coachella Valley is experiencing sunny weather with temperatures ranging from 109 to 113°F. Yesterday’s high was slightly below normal at 105°F, while the previous day was typical at 108°F. Humidity remains a factor, especially in the southeast of the valley. Temperatures will peak at 115°F tomorrow, with some humidity persisting. On Wednesday, the area might see isolated mountain thunderstorms due to shifting moisture patterns, although most activity is expected to stay east. Tropical storms Ernesto and Gilma are active, with Ernesto potentially reaching Ireland and Gilma possibly affecting Hawaii in the coming week.