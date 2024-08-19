Bee Swarm Attack in Jurupa Valley Results in Hospitalization and Horse Fatality

Last week in Jurupa Valley, a large swarm of bees attacked a group of people and their horses, leading to two people being hospitalized and one horse dying. The incident occurred on August 9th near 52nd Street. The Riverside County Fire Department reported on Instagram that upon arrival, they found two individuals with moderate to severe injuries and four horses affected. The injured people were taken to the hospital, while the horses received on-site treatment from a private veterinarian.